FBI deputy director leaves post early

WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) – AP sources: FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe leaving post early ahead of planned retirement .

Sources tell CNN that McCabe told FBI staff that he is stepping down, effective Monday.

The White House confirmed McCabe’s decision, adding that President Trump learned about it Monday morning.

McCabe was eligible to retire in March, but was able to step down earlier.

McCabe has come under public critics by President Trump and his allies in recent weeks over the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, As well as his connections to anti-Trump message sent between two FBI employees during last year’s presidential campaign.

McCabe’s move also comes after President Trump denied that FBI Director Christopher Wray threatened to resign.

A source tells CNN the threat came after pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire or re-assign McCabe and other FBI senior staff.