Dublin police who tried to save teen shot coping with trauma

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin had its first homicide of the year last week. Despite advances in the investigation, the Police Chief says there’s another difficult side to doing their jobs that is rarely talked about.

Since the murder that left 18 year-old Dalon Hall dead near the intersection of Academy Avenue and Dudley Street, investigators have made three arrests in the case.

“We understand that he was walking down the street on Academy avenue near Dudley Street when an altercation started between he and another individual,” said Police Chief Tim Chatman.

Two of the suspects in the incident were under age 18. The third–19 year-old Sontavious Brown is believed to be the shooter.

“It was just tragic. There was no sense in it. There are other ways of handling violence,” said Detective Stacey Sapp.

But Police Chief Tim Chatman says finding out who pulled the trigger that ended his young life is only half the battle for police.

“You have a law enforcement side whose also affected by this heinous crime. Our officers were affected by it because they were the ones trying to perform CPR on this young man to save his life.”

Detective Stacey Sapp is one of the officers coping with the trauma of that unsuccessful attempt to resuscitate the 18 year old .

“You hope and pray when you’re doing CPR that you’re trying to do any kind of medical saving so the subject can make it. I was familiar with him and knew him and knew of his family and it was just very senseless.”

After 30 years on the force, Sapp says his method to dealing with the trauma is keeping his mind off of those moments that replay in his head, and looking to a high power for healing.

Chatman says the Dublin Police Department has clergy members on staff as well as specialists that officers on the force can talk with when traumatic crimes happen.