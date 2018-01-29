Cold air moves back into Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

Well, even though it was a Monday, it turned out to be a very nice day across Middle Georgia. Clear skies are hanging around tonight, which will help temperatures cool into the 30’s by Tuesday morning. A cold front that is moving through is going to bring breezy conditions once again. Expect wind gusts around 20 mph by the afternoon.

Georgia stays dry through the next few days, but by Thursday evening we are expecting our next weather system to sweep through and bring a chance of rain and another cool down! Some parts of North Georgia may even see a wintry mix or light snow (not us…we are just getting rain).

We’ll have more information as we get closer to the rain event. Stick with 41 NBC online and on air for the latest forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves