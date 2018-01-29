Cat of the Week: Buddy

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is Buddy!

Buddy is about four months old. Dawn Dress from Kitty City Cat Rescue says he has only been with them for a few days, but everyone at the rescue center loves Buddy. His personality is described as “playful” and “affectionate.”

Buddy is the perfect fit for any family. He is well behaved, but he still has energy to match any children.

He still has to get his shots, but Buddy will be ready for adoption next week.

If you’re interested in adopting Buddy or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.