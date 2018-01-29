American Red Cross blood shortage reaches critical level

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Red Cross is asking people in Middle Georgia to step up and donate blood. They say they’re experiencing a blood shortage that sits at a critical level. Watch the full interview with Kristen Stancil and 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson right here.

The American Red Cross: Upcoming blood donation opportunities January 23 to February 15, 2018

Baldwin

Milledgeville

1/24/2018: 12 – 5 p.m., John Milledge Academy, 197 Log Cabin Road

2/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Georgia College – Maxwell Student Union Building, 111 N. Clarke St.

2/8/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Georgia College – Maxwell Student Union Building, 111 N. Clarke St.

Bibb

Macon

1/29/2018: 3 – 7 p.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church Sanctuary, 4770 Sardis Church Road

1/30/2018: 2 – 6 p.m., Coliseum Northside Hospital, 400 Charter Blvd.

2/1/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer University Penfield Hall, 1400 Coleman Ave.

2/7/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Olive Swann Porter Student Life Ctr., 4760 Forsythe Road

2/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College Building H, 3300 Macon Tech Drive

2/14/2018: 3 – 7 p.m., PruittHealth Hospice, 6060 Lakeside Commons Drive

Bleckley

Cochran

2/12/2018: 2 – 7 p.m., Bleckley County Extension Office, 165 E. Peacock St.

Houston

Centerville

1/26/2018: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 North Houston Lake Drive

2/9/2018: 2 – 7 p.m., Galleria Mall, 2950 Watson Blvd.

Warner Robins

1/25/2018: 2 – 7 p.m., Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road

1/31/2018: 2 – 8 p.m., Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, 2001 Karl Drive

2/5/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Parkway

2/5/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Parkway

2/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robins Financial Credit Union, Jack Byrd Learning Center, 211 Robins Drive

2/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Georgia Military College, 801 Duke Ave.

Laurens

Dublin

1/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconee Fall Line Technical College, 560 Pinehill Road

1/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, 1826 Veterans Blvd.

2/13/2018: 2 – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 405 Bellevue Ave.

Peach

Byron

1/31/2018: 2 – 6 p.m., The Assembly at Warner Robins, 6040 Watson Blvd.

2/6/2018: 2 – 7 p.m., Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage St.

Pulaski

Hawkinsville

1/29/2018: 2 – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 44 Merritt St.