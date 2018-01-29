Houston Co. school bus overturns, six children hospitalized

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six children were hospitalized when a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive in Warner Robins Monday afternoon.

More than 30 children were inside the bus when it fell on its side around 4 p.m., according to the Warner Robins Police Department. One child was seriously injured and was taken to Navicent Health in Macon. Five other children and the bus driver were taken to the Houston Medical Center. The children on the bus are students at Parkwood Elementary and Pearl Stephens Elementary.

As of Monday night, the conditions of the injured children are unknown.

The children who weren’t hurt were taken by another bus to Westisde Elementary, where they were reunited with family.