Rubio fires chief of staff for 'improper conduct'

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to reporters in Washington D.C., September 26, 2017. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Florida senator said he was made aware of these reports Friday and immediately began investigating the matter. Rubio said he traveled from Florida to Washington D.C. on Saturday evening to fire his chief of staff.

Rubio’s office said that, in accordance with the wishes of those who made the complaints, it would not be disclosing any further details about the incidents.

The statement said the office would formally notify the appropriate congressional and Senate administrative offices of the situation Monday.

“We have taken steps to ensure that those impacted by this conduct have access to any services they may require now or in the future,” it said.

After the 2016 Iowa caucuses, Reed stayed on as a senior adviser for the remainder of his Rubio’s presidential campaign before going on to run his Senate re-election campaign.

NBC News was not immediately able to reach Reed for comment.