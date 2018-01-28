How terror before the 1988 Olympics offers lessons for 2018

Students protest at Yonsei University to demand North Korea take part in the Summer Olympics, on Sept. 9, 1988. Yun Jai-hyoung / AP file

- Advertisement -

But rounds of talks held between the International Olympic Committee and the North fell apart in July 1987 as the two sides wrangled over details. While the South appeared open to the North hosting a few sports, the North decided it wasn’t worth the trouble — refusing to even march with the South Korean delegation during the opening and closing ceremonies, normally seen as a symbol of hope and reconciliation.

The North’s boycott of the ceremonies only stoked anxiety for Olympic organizers.

The IOC’s president at the time, Juan Antonio Samaranch, “was very worried by the prospect of some horrific scenario unfolding in South Korea in the run-up or, worse, during the Games,” Radchenko wrote.

And something did happen.

In November 1987, a Korean Air passenger jet flying from Baghdad to Seoul

blew up in midair, killing all 115 on board. Most were South Korean nationals.

The downing was discovered to be the work of two North Korean spies, who planted a bomb disguised as a small clock and a bottle of wine in the plane’s overhead compartment,

according to a CIA report in 1988.

The two spies, man and a woman, got off the plane at a stopover in Dubai and did not get back on; both were later captured. The man committed suicide by chomping down on a cigarette containing cyanide. The woman — Kim Hyon-hui, 25 at the time — tried to do the same, but survived and was later sentenced to death.

But South Korea’s president at the time pardoned her, believing she was brainwashed by the North and forced to carry out the bombing.

Radchenko said that Pyongyang “pinned its hopes” on such terrorist acts raising that specter of fear before the Seoul Games.

The South, in response, strengthened its security and didn’t cower — with the Olympics going off without a hitch. (The host nation even came in fourth in the final medal count.)

This year, Kim Jong Un is going full-steam ahead with his PyeongChang charm offensive, including sending a delegation that is expected to include a 230-member singing and dancing cheer squad.

“Kim Jong Un has an interest in winter sports — he’s even

opened his own ski resort,” said Columbia University professor Stephen Noerper, a senior policy director at the Korea Society and a former senior analyst at the U.S. State Department. “He’s starting to understand that [participating in the Olympics] provides an important coming out for North Korea.”

Athletes from a 160 nations parade during the Olympics opening ceremony on Sept. 17, 1988, in Seoul. Santiago Lyon / Reuters file

But the Trump administration warns that any show of sportsmanship by the regime is an attempt to spread its propaganda and shouldn’t stymie criticism of the North’s

poor human rights record.

Still, there’s hope for some that the Koreas’ Olympic détente will result in actual peace talks. Kim’s government has not promised to discuss its nuclear and missile programs, and

analysts warn that once the games are over an emboldened Kim could start ramping up missile testing again after test-launching three intercontinental ballistic missiles last year.

“The hope is to get them to consider coming to the table” about their nuclear program, Noerper said. “It’s an aspiration, but it’s one that the games — because of what it represents — can make nations work toward.”