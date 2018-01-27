This cleric called for reform in swiftly changing Saudi Arabia. Now he's in jail.

Saudi men chat in front of a poster of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Fayez Nulredine / AFP – Getty Images file

Al-Awda, who publicly supported the Saudi-led war in neighboring Yemen, was instructed to express support for a regional blockade of Qatar, a family member told Human Rights Watch.

Instead, al-Awda tweeted on Sept. 7: “May God harmonize between their hearts for the good of their people.”

Al-Awda was subsequently detained along with dozens of Islamists, writers and academics who are considered critics of Saudi foreign policy.

On Jan. 2, a panel of U.N. human rights experts called for al-Awda’s release, describing him as a “reformist” and an influential religious figure who has urged greater respect for human rights within Shariah law.

Amnesty International last week also urged Saudi officials to free al-Awda, who is being held in solitary confinement.

Al-Awda’s health has deteriorated and he was recently hospitalized in the city of Jeddah, according to Amnesty. His family has been given little contact with him, the group added.

‘Deeply controversial’

The cleric has traveled a long road since the 1990s, when he spent time in jail after becoming involved with the “Islamic Awakening” movement that challenged the dominance of the Saudi royal family. At the time he was embraced by bin Laden.

Since then, al-Awda has altered his public stance and forcefully denounced extremist violence, while keeping up calls for change. In 2011, he was among a group of clerics who signed a petition calling for political reform. Two years later, he warned of social unrest if the government did not release political prisoners and enact reforms.

In 2016, he told the

Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan that gay people should not be punished “in this life” — a radical statement for a cleric from a country where homosexuality is punishable by death.

But questions about his true beliefs dog al-Awda among more liberal Saudis, and may hint at why the government is still comfortable keeping him under detention.

“Despite what he said to international audiences or things that capture attention outside the country, a lot of [Saudis] still regard him as deeply controversial,” said Shiraz Maher, deputy director of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence at King’s College in London. “Many of them see him as really not having changed his views but as trying to … achieve his goals through more underhanded means.”

Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.