Some parents saying 'no' to tackle football over CTE fears

NEW YORK — Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti sat with his wife, Lynn, in their Hamptons home reminiscing about the past.

Buoniconti played for the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only NFL team to win the Super Bowl with a perfect season. “We went 17-0 that year,” he said proudly.

In 2001 when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Buoniconti looked like the picture of health. Now, at age 77, he is wheelchair-bound, has trouble concentrating, and needs a full-time caregiver to help him with everyday tasks.

“I have CTE. My life has changed dramatically because of that,” he said. “I used to be eloquent and I’m not anymore because I can’t concentrate. I can’t read the newspaper. I can’t read a book. I can’t do so many things that I used to do.”

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a neurodegenerative disease that is related to head trauma. While it cannot technically be diagnosed until after death, the symptoms of CTE can have a devastating effect on people living with it.

“CTE develops slowly over years to decades and then it affects really basically all aspects of a person [sic] mental activity and their interaction with others,” said Dr. Lee Goldstein, a researcher at the Boston University School of Medicine and College of Engineering. “We see changes in learning and memory, in attention. We also see changes in behavior particularly related to control of anger and frustration.”

Goldstein authored a study published earlier this month by Boston University that shows that CTE is actually caused by repeated hits to the head, not just by concussions as was previously believed. This puts children, whose brains are still developing rapidly, at significant risk.

