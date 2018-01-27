Kin seeks Manson corpse to put 'so-called monster' to rest

Cult leader Charles Manson looks back and smiles as his attorney, public defender Fred Schaefer, talks to him in Independence, Calif., on Dec. 4, 1969. AP file

Both wills could have significant problems of their own.

Deputy Kern County Counsel Bryan Walters said the will Channels holds is partly illegible and appears to contain his own signature as one of two witnesses, which puts its validity into question because he’s the beneficiary. Channels signature as a witness also appears to be dated four days before Manson’s signature.

“It’s almost like ‘Back to the Future,'” Walters said. “I think that story is probably going to unravel pretty quickly in court.”

The will naming Lentz as sole heir lacks a required signature from a second witness.

Lentz could face a more significant hurdle beyond having to prove a genetic link to Manson. Because he was adopted, he can’t make a claim to his biological father’s estate under California law, said Davis, Freeman’s attorney.

“I don’t think he’s got a leg to stand on,” Davis said.