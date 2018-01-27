Families recall spirit of Kentucky school shooting victims

People attend a vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Jan. 25, 2018, at Mike Miller County Park in Benton, Kentucky. Robert Ray / AP

Cope was on the school baseball team and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Reid said. He also loved the outdoors, spending time with his family and learning about history, Reid said.

“In the past year, I believe they took a trip and Preston got to kind of choose where they went, different places like Gettysburg and places like that,” she said.

The teens were in kindergarten together and grew up side-by-side in the tight-knit community. Tubbs said Holt called her mother as the shots rang out Tuesday.

“By the time her mother answered the phone, Bailey was gone,” Tubbs said.

Townspeople have been galvanized in support of the families and “faith in our community has been restored,” Tubbs said.

“We will get through this and we will be more like Bailey going forward,” she said. “We will hug tighter, we will love harder and we will be more present with our families.”