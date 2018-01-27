At least 95 dead after explosion in Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 95 people were killed and 158 people injured after explosives hidden in an ambulance were detonated at a police checkpoint in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, officials said Saturday.

The attacker used an ambulance to get through one security checkpoint by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital. He then detonated his explosives at a second check point, said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Rahimi said police had detained four suspects in connection with the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky from from the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.

“It is a massacre,” said Dejan Panic, coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency — which runs a nearby trauma hospital.

In a message on Twitter, the group said more than 70 wounded had been brought in to that hospital alone and that seven were dead on arrival.

The blast comes a week after a deadly attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the city killed 22 people, including four Americans. The hotel attack was claimed by the Afghan Taliban.

U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass said in a statement that he condemned Saturday’s “senseless and cowardly” bombing.

“My government and I stand with the brave people of Afghanistan. Their work to create a peaceful, prosperous future for all the citizens of this country is the best response to terrorists and others who know only violence,” he said.

Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist in Afghanistan, said that the attack showed that the perpetrators of these attacks “care nothing for the Afghan people.”

In a separate statement, the spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General said António Guterres “strongly condemns” the attack and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

“Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and can never be justified,” he added.

Ahmed Mengli reported from Kabul. Saphora Smith reported from London.