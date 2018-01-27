A new $11 billion airport aims to knock Atlanta off its perch

Designers say the new terminal will have “top notch” security. Scott Brownrigg

Nevertheless, Erdogan remains optimistic that his latest project will secure him the 2019 presidential election, after which he will assume sweeping new

powers of “executive presidency” granted in a narrow and divisive constitutional referendum victory last year.

“He has already assumed many extra powers under the emergency rules that have been in place since the coup, but it’s the executive presidency he really craves,” Rendell said. “That would allow him to stay in power five more years and he could have a second term. That’s the kind of power that worries people because he’s very autocratic. He does pretty much what he wants.”

Erdogan’s ceremonial landing at New Istanbul Airport is to take place on Feb. 26, his 64th birthday, prompting speculation that the airport will ultimately be named after him.

If so, the symbolism would be stark; the old airport is named after Ataturk, the country’s founder venerated by moderate Turks for his modern, West-facing secularism. Erdogan’s opponents fear he is dismantling Ataturk’s legacy by turning Turkey toward traditional Islam, emphasizing its Ottoman past and

weakening ties with the U.S. in favor of Russia and Iran.

They point to the

new Bosporus bridge, named in honor of the 15th-century Ottoman Sultan Selim I, often called Selim the Grim due to his hard-nosed rule, overseas conquests and persecution of minorities.

For his part, Erdogan told a crowd of thousands waving Turkish flags at the bridge’s opening: “When [a] man dies, he leaves behind a monument.”