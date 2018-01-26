Michigan State athletic director resigns in wake of Nassar scandal

Larry Nassar sits in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan on Monday. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

- Advertisement -

“At the same time, there is so much pain and so much healing that needs to be done. In a small way, [my wife] Nancy and I believe that this may help that process.”

He said he was not asked to retire and that some of the MSU coaches told him he should not leave. “I believe this was the right time,” he said, citing testimony by Nassar’s accusers at an extraordinary

sentencing hearing as the impetus for his decision.

Hollis, an MSU graduate who had been athletic director since 2008, said he would cooperate with any investigations.

Hours after his announcement,

ESPN’s Outside the Lines published an investigation that detailed incidents in the basketball and football programs and what it called “a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations by officials.”

His departure is the latest shakeup from the investigation into Nassar, who has pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls but is accused of sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls under the guise of medical treatments.

Criticism of Michigan State and USA Gymnastics mounted in the wake of an extraordinary

sentencing hearing for Nassar where most of his accusers gave victim impact statements.

Among the other developments in the last two weeks: