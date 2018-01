MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Maggie Renfroe is ready to perform tonight to support the Best Buddies Chapter at Mary Persons High School. Her concert starts tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. She will play at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center in Forsyth. Her concert is being presented by Central Georgia Autism. All money raised will go to Best Buddies Chapter at Mary Persons High School. Check out her interview from 41Today with 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson right here.