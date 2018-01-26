Eight times Larry Nassar could have been stopped

Gymnast Maggie Nichols Harry How / Getty Images file

After interviewing

McKayla Maroney, it finally contacted the FBI — five weeks after its initial report. USA Gymnastics quietly fired Nassar but did not notify MSU that he was under investigation and it never clarified his public explanation that he was retiring from his role as team physician.

According to MSU police logs, Nassar allegedly went on to abuse numerous young women from the time USA Gymnastics got the complaint to a September 2016 newspaper investigation that finally took him out of the examining room.

USA Gymnastics says it had interpreted the FBI’s request that it do nothing to interfere with the investigation to mean that it should not alert a major educational institution where Nassar continued to see and, allegedly, molest patients until the scandal broke and he lost his university job.

MSU, meanwhile, has repeatedly cited the finding of the ex-prosecutor it hired to defend it against a pile of lawsuits.: “The evidence will show that no MSU official believed that Nassar committed sexual abuse prior to newspaper reports in the summer of 2016.”

MSU President Lou Anna Simon resigned this week and pledged to cooperate with the AG’s probe. USA Gymnastics is replacing three board members and new chief executive Kerry Perry pledged to make the safety of athletes the top priority and “create a culture that empowers and supports them.”

Nassar, meanwhile, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges and 40 to 175 years for molesting three girls, and is awaiting sentencing next week on three counts of criminal sexual conduct.