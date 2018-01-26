Can Crock-Pot sue 'This is Us' over controversial plot reveal?

A Belkin Crock-Pot WeMo Smart Slow Cooker. Steve Marcus / Reuters file

This would be a tough case for Crock-Pot to win since the award-winning drama probably didn’t intend to disparage them. Crock-Pot would have to prove financial loss. And, it’s

not impossible that an electrical appliance like this could short circuit if, for example, it has frayed wires.

There are additional barriers to a lawsuit by Crock-Pot. First, it appears that the show used

the generic name “Slow Cooker,” and not Crock-Pot. This is not an absolute bar to a lawsuit. If the show was clearly describing a specific product, changing the name will not necessarily protect it.

In addition, the show is obviously a work of fiction, not a documentary or a historical re-enactment. It’s hard to conclude that the show is making a factual assertion about the safety of Crock-Pots. This is not an absolute bar to a lawsuit either, though.

It’s hard to draw bright lines about product disparagement cases in works of fiction because no two cases in this realm are identical.

On the one hand, courts recognize that not every person or product must be fictionalized in film and TV. Otherwise, screenplay authors would be forced to conjure up entire alternative realms with completely fictional products, brands, and names.

But, sometimes shows do just that — create a fictional product to avoid even the specter of liability. Using or identifying real products in fictional television shows invites potential lawsuits. Whether those suits are winnable is highly fact-specific.

Danny Cevallos is a legal analyst for MSNBC.