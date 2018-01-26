Sheriff’s Office: 19-year-old mother drowns baby at Warner Robins safe house

Michael Warrick
Peach County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenage mother is charged with murder after she drowned her baby in a bathtub at a safe house in Warner Robins early Friday morning.

19-year-old Madison Lee Stewart told police she drowned the 14-month-old baby because she was stressed, according to Sgt. Heath Collins at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby boy, named Hunter, was Stewart’s son. Collins said Stewart killed the baby while she was staying at a safe house at an undisclosed location in Warner Robins.

Stewart is being charged with malice murder and is currently at the Houston County Jail.

More charges could follow.

