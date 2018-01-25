Restaurant Report Card: Jo’s Pizza

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pizza shop in Hawkinsville is off to a good start in its re-branding process by racking up a perfect health inspection score.

Jo’s Pizza on Broad St. is changing things up to better serve its customers, but it’s still owned by the same family – Daniel Mullis and his uncle.

“Family is important to us, we’re tight nit,” Mullis said. “The whole family is kinda involved in the restaurant business, been doing it for a long time.”

The pizza joint, formerly known as Papa’s Pizza is now named after Mullis’ daughter, Jo.

“It’s ours, it’s a family affair it’s actually named after my little girl so we try to keep that feel to it and being named after her she really enjoys coming in and seeing her name on everything, that’s real special to me,” Mullis said.

It’s a new name, a new menu and some new interior designing.

“We re-branded to try and better serve everybody, get a good local restaurant in, local owner, local produce, we get everything fresh in to try to support the community,” Mullis said.

But, much to the public’s delight – some things haven’t changed, like Jo’s Pizza’s support of the community and its fan favorite food.

“The kids grow up and see your name on their shirts and come and eat your product and come in the restaurant and it builds a closeness with the community,” Mullis said.

Jo’s Pizza in Hawkinsville is making the grade this week.

Here’s more scores from around Middle Georgia:

Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Tom Hill Sr Blvd – 93

American Deli on Sam Nunn Blvd – 99

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe on Hwy 96 – 100

My Thai & Sushi on S. Houston Lake Rd – 95

Ann’s Deli on Johnston St – 95

Zaxby’s on GA-247 – 96

KFC on Veterans Blvd – 94

Peter’s Cafe on Hwy 80 – 99

And here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up this week: Growler USA on Mercer University Dr. in Macon scored a 71. The health inspector observed build up of grease on vents of hood and the grease was beginning to drip. Also, containers of sour cream, heavy cream, and buttermilk were past the expiration date