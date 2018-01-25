MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday was a beautiful day to take a walk through Tattnall Square Park not only because it was nice and sunny, but because a man police believe was responsible for several crimes in the area is now behind bars.

“I was aware that students were shot at and someone here in this park here was robbed a few hours later,” said Mercer student Hopeton. Mattis. “We’re relieved here at Mercer that this guy was taken off the streets and able to be taken in for questioning,” he continued.

Bibb County investigators released new information on Wednesday that lead them to a suspect–41 year-old Quentin Sanders.

“Macon County and GBI were working a case together and they got information and notified us that we may be interested in talking to a person they had in custody,” said Shermaine Jones with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

During those weeks the robberies and shooting went unsolved, many park users were left with heightened anxiety.

“It’s concerning you know it’s pretty close to the university I walk through here every day. It could’ve been me, it could’ve been someone I know,” Mattis told 41NBC.

He says after weeks of not knowing who that ‘someone’ was, he’s relieved he can stop looking over his shoulder–for now.

“These types of incidents happen every so often. I don’t think it’s something that’ll be fixed by just putting one person behind bars. I think there should be implementations to prevent this from happening and encourage more students to be out doors and be here at Mercer,” he went on.

Investigators say Sanders admitted to robbing a 19 year-old man inside the park and stealing a woman’s car on Coleman Hill during his interview in Macon County. But park user and former Mercer professor Walter Shurden says he was most shaken up by the shooting.

“I’m certainly glad they caught him. That frightened me more for our students than this incident over here did.”

Although it may not be the end of crime in the city, it’s a a reassured sense of security for anyone wanting to get out and smell the fresh air.

Sanders is also the man investigators believe murdered 49 year-old Ida Mae Ford in Unionville. He’s facing several charges including murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. He’s being held in the Macon County Jail.

Investigators also found items belonging to a woman in a completely separate robbery at Tattnall Square Park.

They’re working to follow up on evidence that links Sanders to the crimes.

As of now, officials haven’t determined if sanders was involved in this incident.