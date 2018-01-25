Mercer women cruise at ETSU for 16th straight win

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer women’s basketball team beat East Tennessee State 85-65 Thursday night for its 16th straight win.

Mercer (19-2, 6-0 SoCon) opened the battle for the Southern Conference’s top spot with an 8-2 scoring run. ETSU (12-9, 5-1 SoCon) battled back to take a one point lead but trailed by 11 at halftime.

Kahlia Lawrence led the Bears with 21 points. She added seven rebounds and four assists. KeKe Calloway had 21 points as well, 15 of them in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“The final score does not indicate how tough the game was,” said coach Susie Gardner, who is now tied with Peggy Collins for most wins in Mercer history with 133. “This game was a battle all night long and ETSU has a really good basketball team. I am really proud of how our players handled their pressure tonight.”

Mercer visits Chattanooga (13-7, 4-2 SoCon) Saturday at 2 p.m.