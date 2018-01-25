Man sentenced to 20 years in 2015 murder case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend close to 20 years behind bars in the murder of Jarvis West.

25-year-old Shavez Flewellen pleaded guilty to several charges this week including violating his probation.

He was sentenced to 20 years and will serve 17 years in prison.

West was shot multiple times following an argument with Flewellen back in December of 2015.

It happened at the Pine Ridge Apartments in Macon.

The District Attorney’s Office says at the time of the shooting, Flewellen was already on probation for having a gun with a serial number that had been removed.