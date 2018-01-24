Warner Robins murder suspect appears in court

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man Warner Robins Police say killed Vincent D. Junior stood before a judge Wednesday morning.

Daniel Bruce Franz, II is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault following the incident at the Tanglewood Apartments.

No bond was set during Franz’s first appearance in court. Judge Turner says Superior Court will decide if Franz will get a bond.

Judge Turner says Franz was also charged with Felony Obstruction of an officer. There was a warrant out for his arrest after an altercation with a Centerville Police Officer a couple of weeks prior to the homicide.

Franz was found inside a home on Scott Boulevard Tuesday night after police say they received a tip.

20-year-old Michael Brent and 22-year-old Montrevius Lewis were also arrested after police say they initially told officers that Franz was not inside the home.

Police say the two eventually allowed officers to enter the home, and that’s when they found Franz inside the kitchen.

Brent and Lewis are charged with Hindering Apprehension.