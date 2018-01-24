Warner Robins council to vote on lifting gun ban for city employees

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Warner Robins can get some sense of peace now that the hunt is over for one suspect in the string of recent homicides.

On Tuesday, police were given a tip that Daniel Franz was at a Warner Robins home on Scott Boulevard just across the street from a school. Officers went to the home and confronted Michael Brent and Montrevius Lewis. Both Brent and Lewis told police Franz wasn’t there several times before they let officers in. Police found Franz in the kitchen of the home.

- Advertisement -

“Chief Evans and his staff did a tremendous job and I’m just really proud of the Warner Robins and all the community agencies, everybody in the area that helped them,” said Warner Robins Councilman Mike Davis.

Davis applauds the arrest, but says the job isn’t done for the council.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to keep the community safe,” said Davis.

Related Article: Warner Robins Mayor considers allowing city employees to carry guns after recent homicides

With three homicides in the span of a week, Mayor Randy Toms requested that the council consider lifting the ban of city employees carrying guns.

Davis was on the council when they voted to pass the ban 5 years ago, but says he’ll consider lifting it.

“If that’s what our law enforcement and what our Mayor and our council thinks we need to do to make the city safer, then I’ll support it,” said Davis.

The council and Mayor are set to discuss this lift February 5th.

“I don’t know that it’s going to do anything, but I think it’s going to make people aware that we’re not all sitting ducks,” said Davis. “If you want to walk and wanting to do harm to somebody you might be the one getting harmed.”

Franz is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the Tanglewood Apartment shooting. He hasn’t been linked to the Chevron or Babreritos murders. Police are still looking for that suspect or suspects.

Brent and Lewis are charged with Hindering Apprehension.