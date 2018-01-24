Traffic accident on Eisenhower Pkwy. leaves one in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Lizella man is in critical but stable condition after his car crossed the center lane of Eisenhower Pkwy Wednesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Kevin Barnard Jr. was driving west on Eisenhower just before 7 p.m. when his Honda Civic crossed the center lane and struck a car in the eastbound lanes. That car was driven by Carla Gilmore, 56, of Macon.

Bernard and Gilmer were taken to Navicent Health. Gilmer is in stable condition. Barnard is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The traffic accident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.