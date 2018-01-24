Mild Weather in Middle Georgia, Temperatures Trend Upwards

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cooler, drier air is surging south behind a cold front that exited Middle Georgia Tuesday morning.

A large ridge of high pressure is developing just west of the Mississippi River. This system is causing air to sink and compress – resulting in limited cloud cover. There will be lots of sunshine the next few days.

As the ridge builds east, winds will shift from the northwest to the south. Warm, moist air will then flow over Middle Georgia, and temperatures will increase. Rain chances return this weekend as another frontal system moves through the southeast.

