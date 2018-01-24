Mild conditions continue in Middle GA

Good Evening!

Well, it has been another nice evening across Middle Georgia. Temperatures have been mainly in the 40’s but expect it to cool off into the lower 30’s by Thursday morning. Thursday is looking like another repeat of Wednesday, but a little less breezy. High pressure will be hanging around through Friday.

Changes are on the way by the weekend though across the area with a slow moving system making it’s way in by Saturday night. Expect heavy rain across much of Georgia with temperatures in the 60’s. Thunderstorms are not expected at this time.

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves