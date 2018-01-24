Dublin police capture murder suspect Kemon O’neal

Dublin, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Dublin police say they have caught murder suspect Kemon O’Neal. Major Greg Dominy from the Dublin Police Department say his detectives arrested O’Neal at a home on Lily Street.

Major Dominy tells us on Monday eyewitnesses say Kemon O’neal pulled out a gun and shot 18 year old Daylan Hall. The shooting took place Monday afternoon at Academy Avenue and Dudley Street. 17 year old Willie Jackson and 19 year old Sontavious Jackson are also under arrest. All three face a felony murder charge. Police believe all three were committing a crime when Hall was killed.

- Advertisement -

KEMON O’NEAL

Related Article: Middle Georgia Food Bank starts food pantry for vets at Carl Vinson VA Center

SONTAVIOUS JACKSON

WILLIE JACKSON