You can adopt a loving dog right now

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog Of The Week is Chief. Chief is a mature Dachshund with a very loving personality.

He is waiting to be adopted by a great family.

If you want to adopt Chief call Critical Care For Animal Angels.

You can reach them at (478) 293-2066.

Watch the full Dog Of Week interview with Joana Cohen and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.