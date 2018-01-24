B.A.S.S. accepting nominations for 2018 Distinguished Students class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – B.A.S.S. is accepting nominations for the best and brightest high school bass anglers in the country to complete its 2018 class of distinguished students.

The class is recognized each year by the Bassmaster High School All-American Team. It rewards young athletes who have a history of high performance in tournaments, leadership in their communities and involvement in conservation efforts, according to a B.A.S.S. release.

Applications will be accepted through February 16 at bassmaster.com/AllAmerican.

Students in grades 10-12 with a grade point average of 2.5 of higher are eligible. They must be nominated by a parent, coach or teacher.