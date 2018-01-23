UPDATE: GBI identifies bodies found inside Macon County home

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The bodies of two people found dead in Macon County have been identified according to GBI Investigator Terry Howard.

Police got a 911 call sometime Friday evening and were dispatched out to a home on Erie Street near State Route 49 South.

- Advertisement -

Inside they found both the bodies of an elderly woman, 77 year-old Ruthe Bracknell, and her middle aged son 54 year-old Mark Abbott.

Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby says one dead body, let alone two, is a rare find in their quiet little community.

“This is unusual for us. We’re a small town. Since I’ve been coroner, this is my fifth year, and prior to this year, in past years we’ve only had one murder,” said Coroner Brenda Oglesby

Oglesby says right now the two deaths haven’t been ruled yet.

They’ll have to wait until the GBI’s autopsy is completed to determine what the cause of death was for those two individuals.