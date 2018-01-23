Residents shaken days after shooting at popular Watson Blvd restaurant

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins are still looking for the suspect who shot two people at a popular restaurant in town. In the meantime, customers and business owners in the area are anxious.

But customers of the businesses near by are also hurt–dealing with the fear of an incident like that happening again.

“To come in and shoot someone innocent just because and that could’ve been someone’s dad, someone’s brother and I can’t imagine if I’d gotten a call that my sibling had just been shot,” said Victoria Mize.

“My baby sitter, she actually eats there quite often, so she could’ve been in there,” said another resident Jennifer Riley.

The Sunday night shooting at Barberitos on Watson Boulevard that left one man dead and another in the hospital has many residents thinking and community leaders feeling its unsettling effects.

“The shooting is obviously tragic and hits close to home, especially happening in a business where there are patrons and people take their families,” said Robins Regional Chamber CEO April Bragg.

Victoria Mize and Jennifer Riley say they frequent that part of Watson Boulevard almost daily–usually for coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts.

“It’s still scary knowing that that could happen anywhere though, knowing that whenever we went in to get coffee, like I mean you never know what could happen and it’s scary that everyone has to be on edge now because of it.”

Bragg is calling on the community job to stay positive.

“People think of Warner Robins as a safe place to be and I think the encouraging message is we’re the same community we were the day before all of this happened and this is definitely a wake up call,” Bragg continued.

A wake up call for residents, customers and business owners alike to ban together in support of the people affected.

“I just hope that everybody who witness that can are able to find peace because I couldn’t imagine having to come back to work knowing that that happened,” said Mize.

And support of local law enforcement as they bring the person responsible to justice.

Bragg says the Chamber is working closely with law enforcement and local elected officials to to show support to businesses and come up with safe ways to move forward.

In the meantime, Police in Warner Robins are still looking for the suspect who did this but they do believe the incident may be linked to a few other crimes in the area.