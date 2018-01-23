New reading program for students available at local church

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A church in Macon is working with education leaders to help children improve their reading skills.

The “We Read, We Achieve” program got underway Tuesday at Smith Street Baptist Church in Downtown Macon.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays after school, students from all grade levels will be matched with tutors from Mercer University.

The students will also get to use resources from the Bibb County School District and from Cirrus Academy.

Pastor Willie Finney says this is an opportunity to help fight against the growing crime in the city.

“It can keep them away from things like gangs, and drugs, robbing, all kinds of stuff. If we show them that we care, and we show them that we want to be a part of them and improving their lives. If we help them improve their lives, it’ll make Macon a better city,” says Finney.

Right now, the program is available for about 60 students. As of today, 40 have already registered.

Student will be able to work at Living Sacrifice Fellowship Ministry once the first site fills up.

If you’re interested in signing your child up, call 478-742-3101.