Macon Principal in the running for Principal of the Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Westside High School’s Dr. Julia Daniely could soon become Principal of the Year.

She is among the top six applicants to be selected as a finalist by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.

The organization says this honor recognizes principals that excel in educational leadership, resolving complex problems, and developing self and others and community service.

Dr. Daniely has been the school’s top leader for the last six years.

She was also a finalist for the award back in 2016.

During her time at Westside, the school has seen an increase in the College and Career Ready Performance Index, and the graduation rate has improved by 28%.