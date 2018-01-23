Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner to host free tax relief seminars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner Wade McCord will host three free tax relief seminars.

The seminars will take place at the Macon-Bibb Government Center Commission Chambers January 25, February 22, and March 22 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM.

McCord will answer any questions about homestead exemptions, alternate payment solutions and the property tax assessment and appeal process.

A representative from the Solid Waste Department will also be available to answer any questions garbage and recycling collection and billing.

If you can’t make it or have any questions, you can contact the Tax Commissioner’s Office at 478-621-6500.