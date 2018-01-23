Centerville Mayor receives honor during conference

By
Jerry Shannon - Digital News Operations Specialist
-
1

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Mayor John Harley brought home a big honor from the Georgia Municipal Association’s Mayors’ Day conference.

Harley is one of 11 officials to receive the Certificate of Dedication award from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute Sunday.

The honor requires 276 hours of training, including at least 108 hours from a required list of classes, 18 hours of which much be from a new Advanced Leadership track, and the Robert E. Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute.

GMA Executive Director, Larry Hanson, says Mayor Harley has shown his commitment in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.

To maintain the certificate, officials must complete nine hours of continuing education each year.

