Bibb County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A K-9 with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has died.

Deputies say “Beko,” a Belgian Malinois, passed away Sunday from renal failure after being with the department for three years.

The 6-year-old suffered from leptospirosis and became sick last week.

Right now, authorities are working to make sure other dogs don’t acquire the illness.

Deputies say the area where Beko lived has been sterilized and that the other K-9’s are being vaccinated for leptospirosis.

The illness can be passed from dog to dog in the urine.

Deputies say they are trying to find out how Beko came in contact with the bacteria.

Beko was waiting to be assigned to a deputy after his previous deputy announced his resignation.