CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual SpeedFest event at Crisp Motorsports Park has moved up a day because of expected rain on the scheduled race day.
The Champion Racing Association powered by JEGS 200-lap Super Late Model race and 125-lap Pro Late Model Races at Watermelon Capital Speedway are now happening Saturday instead of Sunday.
Some of the nation’s top short track drivers, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Erik Jones and Camping World Truck Series driver Harrison Burton, will race for $10,000 in the SLM race Saturday afternoon.
Pits open at 7 a.m. Saturday. A free autograph session, which will include all drivers, is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1 p.m. and racing starts at 1:30 p.m.
Legends and Bandolero races start the action before the big events.
It’s $25 for adults to sit in the grandstands and $15 for kids.
Practice and qualifying will happen on Friday.
Visit crispmotorsportspark.com for more information.