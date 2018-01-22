CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual SpeedFest event at Crisp Motorsports Park has moved up a day because of expected rain on the scheduled race day.

The Champion Racing Association powered by JEGS 200-lap Super Late Model race and 125-lap Pro Late Model Races at Watermelon Capital Speedway are now happening Saturday instead of Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Some of the nation’s top short track drivers, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Erik Jones and Camping World Truck Series driver Harrison Burton, will race for $10,000 in the SLM race Saturday afternoon.

Pits open at 7 a.m. Saturday. A free autograph session, which will include all drivers, is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1 p.m. and racing starts at 1:30 p.m.

Legends and Bandolero races start the action before the big events.

It’s $25 for adults to sit in the grandstands and $15 for kids.

Practice and qualifying will happen on Friday.

Visit crispmotorsportspark.com for more information.