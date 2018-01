WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Vincent Bruce Franz.

Franz is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 28-year-old Vincent D. Junior January 13, at the Tanglewood Apartments in Warner Robins.

- Advertisement -

Franz is 5’7 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information call Detective Carder Gravitt at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.