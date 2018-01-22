Police searching for missing man in Warner Robins

Warner Robins, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Brett Reek, 45, was last seen leaving on foot from a home on Vernon Drive. He was in town visiting and is unfamiliar with the area.

Reek is 5’10”, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black toboggan hat, red and white jacket, grey sweat pants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brett Reek should call Detective Tyler Del Giorno at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.