MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot while arguing with another man on Toole Drive in West Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Johnny Larson was shot by 54-year-old Gregory Lundy. Larson was shot in the leg and stomach. He was taken to Navcient Health Medical Center and is in stable condition.

No one else was injured. Lundy was arrested and is being interview by investigators.