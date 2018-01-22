MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Effects of the The government shutdown in Washington have made their way down to Macon.

The Ocmulgee Heritage Trail inside the national monument park was open on Monday but there wasn’t a staff member on sight.

The Visitor’s Center was closed and there were no rangers on duty.

Middle Georgia resident John Stephens says no supervision in the park could be potentially dangerous to park visitors.

“Oh, God there’s all kinds of stuff out here, there’s snakes on the trail, there’s probably gators back here probably out near the swamp, so I would definitely be cautious out here–probably not the best time to bring your family out here,” he said.

A note staff members left on the door of the visitor’s center for park goers says as long as the shutdown continued, the park would remain closed.

With the shutdown now over, operations may go on as normal.