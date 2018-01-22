Man shot at intersection in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Emery Highway and Maynard Street just before 5:30 p.m.

A new release from the sheriff’s office says an argument broke out earlier in day between 19-year-old Miciah Daniely and another person who is unknown. Daniely was walking near the intersection when he was confronted by that person again, but this time he was shot in the arm and thigh.

Daniely is in stable condition. No one else was injured. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.