Macon-Bibb Government Center says goodbye as iconic tree ‘leaves’

Monday morning was a gloomy one in Macon and that’s not just because of the weather.

Early that morning, parks and beautification workers removed the historic tree that stood tall at city hall for more than 50 years.

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says picking up their last piece of debris from Irma was a bittersweet occasion.

“To see such an iconic piece of our community no longer there hurts and it’s one of those indications that tropical storm Irma really did put a hurt on this community,” said Hawkins.

He says over the next few weeks, plans to replant and replace will be underway.

Their goal is to have another iconic tree in its place along with a few other ‘nice surprises’ so be on the look out for what’s to come.