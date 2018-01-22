FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Greg Knapp is returning to the Atlanta Falcons as their quarterback coach.

The team announced hiring Monday. Knapp replaces Bush Hamdan, who left to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Knapp was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator under Jim Mora from 2004-06, working with quarterback Michael Vick. Atlanta reached the NFC title game in 2004, but Mora and his staff were dismissed after the Falcons missed the playoffs the next two seasons.

In 2006, the Falcons rushed for a team-record 183.7 yards per game as Vick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for 1,000 yards in a season.