Dry days on the way to Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

Well the cold front is still on the way to Middle Georgia overnight tonight, but much of the rain has dried out along the way. Regardless expect things to really dry out behind the front and become clear and cooler than it was today.

The big story for the next few days of the week is the cool down that is on the way. The good news, is that temperatures are only going to cool down to average temperatures for this time of year, so none of those frigid days like last week. We also shouldn’t need our umbrellas for a few days, but don’t move them too far, because more rain is on the way for the weekend!

Have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves