BCSO warns residents to lock car doors after eight break-ins this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies made some arrests over the weekend but are looking for two more suspects they say are responsible for several cars break-ins in a Macon neighborhood.

A total of eight cars in the Southfork neighborhood in West Macon were broken into early Sunday morning and with two of the culprits still on the loose, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to take precaution.

“We haven’t had any problems around, it’s just a really nice neighborhood,” said resident Ora Lee Williams.

But even in a neighborhood like Southfork in West Bibb County, becoming the victim of a car break-in is possible and several homeowners found out the hard way early Sunday morning.

“We got a call from a resident out there who had seen some suspicious activities in the neighborhood. Our deputies responded and saw some male subjects running from the scene and they were able to chase them and catch two of them,” said Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Division.

The two caught were a 16 year-old juvenile and 17 year-old Jaquavius Moore but with those other two suspects still on the run, BCSO’s Captain Brad Wolfe says residents need to be sure to lock up.

“You never know when somebody is going to come who has less than honest intentions and with a crime of opportunity, if they see something valuable they’ll bust the window out and take it and they can be gone–especially in the middle of the night,” Wolfe continued.

Southfork Homeowner Ora Lee Williams says in the twenty years she’s lived in the neighborhood she’s always parked her cars in the drive way but made it a habit to lock her car doors before coming in the house.

“I just don’t trust everybody. Nobody in my neighborhood would do anything like that it’s people who come in to the neighborhood.”

Wolfe says car break-ins are typically crimes of opportunity so the best thing you can do is remove the risk–even if you are parked in your own driveway.

“If they don’t see anything valuable and the door’s locked chances are they’ll bypass your vehicle rather than enter it,” Wolfe continued.

He says the sheriff’s office is beefing up patrol in residential areas where entering autos are likely to happen and especially during the overnight hours. He says that’s when thieves are most likely to strike.