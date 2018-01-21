Pedestrian hit on Hopewell Road in West Bibb County

LIZELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic accident involving a pedestrian in Macon left one man in the hospital.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies got the call around 10:00 pm on Saturday night about a person down on Hopewell Road.

It was reported that 36 year-old Betty Jones was driving her 1998 GMC Sonoma east on Hopewell Road, when a man ran into the path of her car.

Jones told police that she didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too late and that she tried to avoid hitting 37 year-old Billy Swords of Lizella.

No one else was injured during the incident and no charges have been filed.

Swords was transported to the Navicent Health by ambulance where he is now listed to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.