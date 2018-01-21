GBI investigating two bodies found in Macon County

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people in Oglethorpe are dead according to the Macon County Coroner.

Police got a 911 call sometime Friday evening and were dispatched out to a home on Erie Street near State Route 49 South.

Inside they found the bodies of an elderly woman and middle aged man whose names have not yet been released.

Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby says one dead body, let alone two, is a rare find in their quiet little community.

“This is unusual for us. We’re a small town. Since I’ve been coroner, this is my fifth year, and prior to this year, in past years we’ve only had one murder,” said Coroner Brenda Oglesby

Oglesby says right now the two deaths haven’t been ruled yet.

They’ll have to wait until the GBI’s autopsy is completed to determine what the cause of death was for those two individuals.